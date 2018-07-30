One dead following crash in West Milton

WEST MILTON — One man is dead following a single car crash in West Milton on Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. when, witnesses say, a vehicle was westbound on Hayes Street (St. Rt. 571) when the driver appeared to lose control, drove left of center and struck a utility pole head-on.

Chief Harry Busse of the West Milton Police Department said that a witness that was following the vehicle reported that the driver appeared to slump over the steering wheel before striking the pole. The witness also apparently stated that no brake lights were seen prior to the crash.

West Milton Fire Department and Union Township Rescue Squad responded to the scene but the victim was apparently deceased when they arrived.

The victim is reported to be a male in his 50s. No name has been released pending notification of relatives.

Busse said that a crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was called and will be working jointly with his department in the investigation.

The victim’s body was removed to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Hayes Street was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A vehicle sits in the roadway at Hayes and Jay Streets in West Milton following a fatal car crash on Monday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_073018mju_crsh_milton_fatal.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A vehicle sits in the roadway at Hayes and Jay Streets in West Milton following a fatal car crash on Monday evening.