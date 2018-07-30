UVMC expands heart care options

MIAMI COUNTY — Individuals experiencing a heart attack and those with non-emergency coronary blockages will benefit from more treatment options now at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).

With the expansion of UVMC’s cardiac catheterization laboratory capabilities and availability of additional experienced cardiologists, patients who need angioplasty and many types of stents will be able to receive them at UVMC 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re pleased to expand heart care services in Miami County. With our new capabilities, more patients can get the heart care they need close to home. This is the latest way UVMC demonstrates our commitment to serving our neighbors with advanced, compassionate care,” UVMC President Tom Parker said.

“With this expansion of services, we’ll now provide angioplasty to improve the symptoms of blocked arteries, such as chest pain and shortness of breath,” explained interventional cardiologist Gary Fishbein, MD, interim medical director of the cath lab. “Angioplasty can also be used during a heart attack to quickly open a blocked artery and reduce the amount of damage to the heart.” During angioplasty, the cardiologist temporarily inserts and inflates a tiny balloon where an artery is clogged to help widen it.

“We’ll also be able to implant stents — small wire mesh tubes — to help prop open a clogged artery and decrease the chance of it narrowing again,” Dr. Fishbein said. Stents are placed during an angioplasty procedure.

Patients whose heart disease requires advanced stenting procedures, coronary artery bypass (CABG) surgery, or other complex procedures can be stabilized by the UVMC team and transported to Miami Valley Hospital for care.

With the expansion, UVMC’s cath lab now will be on call around the clock every day. Diagnostic catheterizations will still be available, as well as insertion of pacemakers and defibrillators. UVMC also offers outpatient cardiac testing, disease management for those living with heart failure, cardiac rehabilitation, pulmonary rehabilitation and wound care and hyperbaric services.

To learn more about heart services at UVMC, visit UVMC.com/heart or call (937) 440-4000.