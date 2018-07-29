Group to unite churches, community for third year

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches is preparing to bring back their citywide revival in September, promoting unity among churches and local Christians during two nights of worship.

“We’ve been here for three years now,” Paul Green, president of PAC, said.

The citywide revival will be held at Transformed Life Church, 421 Wood St. in Piqua, on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. David Porath, associate pastor of Grace United Methodist, will be speaking on Sept. 21, and Daniel Hathaway, pastor of Piqua Apostolic Church, will be speaking on Sept. 22.

Each night of the revival will also feature worship sessions led by worship teams from different churches in the community, along with altar calls for those who desire to show their commitment or seek spiritual help or guidance.

“We’ve had nothing but positive remarks,” Green said.

This two-day ecumenical celebration is continuing to grow each year. After the first year, the revival “led into a very positive unity,” Green said. After the second year, he said, “People were more responsive and accepting of it.”

In addition to bringing people together, Green explained that the mission of the revival is to provide spiritual help for the community.

“Our own need to take care of our own,” he said. Through this revival, Green said that local ministers are able to minister to the community as a whole in one place. Attendees are also able to connect with the pastors who a part of their community.

During one of the altar calls last year, Green said that they were able to reach one woman who was “seeking God’s help with her son,” as well as provide comfort to a man who had recently lost his mother to cancer.

Green said that he was first inspired to spearhead this revival after getting a vision for the revival 14 years ago. He also connected with other spiritual leaders in the community who shared similar visions and goals surrounding a citywide revival.

“And now, three years ago, it became the truth,” Green said.

