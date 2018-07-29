Community grant applications due Tuesday

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation’s G. William Hartzell Community Grant application is now posted on the Foundation’s website at piquacommunityfoundation.org.

The unrestricted funds are available to charitable non-profits – 501 (c) 3 or equivalent – serving residents of Piqua.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Foundation office prior to the Tuesday, July 31 deadline to be considered.

The advisory committee will screen applicants based on their missions and their efforts toward improving life for residents of Piqua. Eligibility will not be affected by the receipt of a grant from any other fund of The Piqua Community Foundation.

What is The Piqua Community Foundation?

• The Foundation encourages philanthropic giving by Piqua residents to Piqua residents (and others.)

• The Foundation makes grants to organizations whose missions are religious, scientific, literary, educational or charitable.

• The Foundation offers a variety of opportunities to contribute to the community, both restricted and unrestricted gifts of any size.

The Piqua Community Foundation accepts grant applications from any charitable not-for-profit organization, provided the applicant and its application meet the following criteria:

• The application must be accompanied by documentation verifying the applicant’s 501 (c) (3) status or equivalent tax-exempt status

• The applicant organization must adhere to a mission that is religious, educational, scientific, literary or charitable in nature

• The application must document the way the project for which funds are being sought will benefit the residents of Piqua, Ohio

The Foundation makes two kinds of grants:

• Standard grants (grants of more than $500)

• Mini-grants ($500 or less, with a simpler application than required for a Standard Grant)

Special grant forms are available for school related grants – those being sought by teachers, coaches, club advisers or principals. The school mini-grant and school standard grant forms must be used for programs or projects operated in a school setting rather than the more generic forms used by other charitable organizations. Any applicant who questions which form to request should discuss the matter with the Foundation executive director.

Completed applications must be delivered personally or by mail, and are not accepted by email or fax. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

For questions, contact Executive Director Karen Wendeln at the Foundation office at (937) 615-9080.

Funds available to charitable non-profits