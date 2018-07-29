VFW auxiliary donates to Special Olympics

MIAMI COUNTY — The West Milton VFW Auxiliary recently donated $5,000 to Miami County Special Olympics, which is organized and run by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (also known as Riverside).

In March, the VFW hosted its 30th annual fundraiser for Miami County Special Olympics, resulting in the donation. Since 1988, funds raised by the club have been used to provide many items such as uniforms and equipment for athletes participating in Miami County Special Olympics sports. Auxiliary members Mary Myers and Charlene Wolfe stopped by a recent softball practice at Riverside to present their donation to this season’s 41 Special Olympics softball athletes, their coaches and Recreation Supervisor Krista Smith.

To learn more about Riverside or Miami County Special Olympics and how to volunteer or donate, visit www.riversidedd.org or call Brittany Ulman at (937) 440-3049.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves more than 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County with financial support from local taxpayers. Through partnerships with local service providers, Riverside provides funding for residential care, adult day services and job training. Riverside also provides case management, early intervention, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs, community housing coordination and other valuable services to people from birth through the end of life. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. Riverside’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of ALL abilities. For more information about Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, visit riversidedd.org.