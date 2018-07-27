Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A male juvenile was cited for being unruly on the 600 block of Covington Avenue on July 25 at 12:20 p.m.

THEFT: There was a report of a tenant removing items from a rental property on the 1500 block of Avenue on July 25 at approximately 4 p.m. The subject was located and found to be taking items that belonged to the property. The subject was charged. Gary S. Burns, 30, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a theft at Walmart on July 26 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Michael Lacy, 35, of Lexington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine in connection with this incident.

A victim reported someone used her credit card number and removed money from her account on July 26 at approximately 8 p.m. Joseph R. Young, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Kitt Street for a disturbance complaint on July 26 at 9:15 p.m. An officer made contact with a male and female at the address who were uncooperative. Jessie J. Phipps, 30, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Newell F. Williams, Jr., 34, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property at Kroger on July 26 at 10 p.m. in connection with an unauthorized Western Union transaction.

WARRANT: Lucas J. Hammaker, 24, of St. Mary’s, was picked up on fifth-degree felony drug possession and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on July 27.