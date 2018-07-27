Mural work underway

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Work is, once again, under way on a new mural that will greet visitors to downtown Piqua. The mural, being painted by Eric Henn, far left, is atop the Quint’s Signs / Carried Away Salon / Piqua Daily Call building in the southeast quadrant of the public square.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Work is, once again, under way on a new mural that will greet visitors to downtown Piqua. The mural, being painted by Eric Henn, far left, is atop the Quint’s Signs / Carried Away Salon / Piqua Daily Call building in the southeast quadrant of the public square.