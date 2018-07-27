UVCC nursing grads celebrate success

PIQUA — Ten students from the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division Practical Nursing program turned the dream of graduating from nursing school into a reality on July 26. The graduation event was attended by Upper Valley Career Center staff members, family, and friends.

Scott Naill, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division director, welcomed those in attendance and extended congratulations on behalf of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Nancy Luce.

“Take a moment, reflect, and enjoy this monumental accomplishment,” Naill said.

Class adviser Melissa Presser commended the graduates on their accomplishment and offered words of inspiration. “I proudly stand by you today and welcome you to the nursing profession. I have no doubt that each of you will shine bright and touch many lives,” Presser said.

Practical Nursing Program Director Lori Ludwig recognized Sarah Homan of New Bremen for Academic Achievement with Honors. Belinda Roop of Troy, Emily May of Coldwater, and Cheyann Berryhill of Sidney were recognized for Superior Attendance.

Sarah Homan and Regina Rosengarten were recognized for their contributions as elected class representatives.

Lori Ludwig pinned the graduates and Adult Division Director, Scott Naill awarded the diplomas.

The July 2018 Practical Nursing graduates are: Ansonia — Sheri Hughes; Celina — Krista Waldrop; Covington — Gina Rosengarten, Coldwater — Emily May; New Bremen —Sarah Homan; Sidney — Cheyann Berryhill and Beth Lee; Troy — Kimberly Bowman, Ashley Haynes, and Belinda Roop.

Upper Valley Career Center Practical Nursing Program holds classes at The Health Science Center in Piqua. The school was establish in 1979 and has successfully graduated over 900 nurses that work in areas such as: extended care facilities, assisted living facilities, physician offices, hospice, home care agencies and limited hospital settings. Students of the program prepare for the NCLEX-PN exam through classroom, hands-on lab skills, and clinical experiences.

The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division Practical Nursing Program is accepting applications for the upcoming September program. Interested individuals can obtain additional information online at www.uppervalleycc.org or by calling (937) 778-8419.