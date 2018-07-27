Bradford Council appoints new member

BRADFORD — Mayor Don Stump appointed a new member to the Bradford Council during the council’s regular meeting on Thursday evening.

Lance Wooddell of Bradford expressed his interest in serving on the council and filling the vacant seat. The seat was previously filled by Randall Nicks, who passed away in June.

Wooddell moved to Bradford in September 2016 from Covington. Wooddell is an equipment operator with Finfrock Construction and has been with the company for 14 years.

“My wife and I really like the community, thought we’d get involved,” Wooddell said.

Wooddell is also somewhat related to fellow council member Galen Balmert, as Balmert is an uncle of Wooddell’s wife.

“Lance is a good fella,” Balmert said.

Stump then administered the oath of office for Wooddell, whose seat will be up again in 2021.

Also during their meeting, the council approved the cost of $5,000 to be used to purchase additional equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Village Administrator Rick Looker said that equipment will be used to turn the plant’s blowers on and off intermittently and automatically. The blowers keep bugs alive at the plant and help the plant remove phosphorus biologically from wastewater at the plant.

Looker said that the village had additional funds budgeted for improvements at the plant that could pay for that additional equipment. He also said that the village will save on electric costs and wear and tear to the blowers, as they are currently turned on all the time.

The council also approved addresses for two new homes in Bradford where addresses were not already established, including 321 Stitcher St. and 293 Spitler St.

Council member Sandra Miller was absent.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com