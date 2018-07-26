Driver identified in Shelby County I-75 crash

SIDNEY — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75, just north of the County Road 25-A exit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger vehicles. The driver of one of the passenger vehicles, identified as Debra Hurst, 60, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene. One other driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:57 a.m. when the Piqua Post received reports of a multiple vehicle crash on northbound I-75 north of Sidney.

Preliminary OSP reports indicate that one of the semi-trucks failed to slow for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles. Two semis and a pickup then collided and ended up in the median where they caught fire. One of the semis was transporting soybeans which spilled onto the highway. The other three vehicle were all pushed off the right-hand side of the highway.

Highway Patrol reports stated that “due to the extensive crash scene, both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down while first responders handled the incident and clean-up crews worked to remove the vehicles and debris.”

First responders working the crash included Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire and EMS, Anna Fire and EMS, Botkins Fire and EMS, as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation were on hand to assist wrecker companies with clean up and providing motorists alternative routes while the interstate was backed up.

All lanes of I-75 northbound and southbound were re-opened to traffic around 5 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers said that charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Emergency crews, including Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072618mju_crash_i75_fatal_shelby-8.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Emergency crews, including Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday afternoon. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwet Interstate 75 north of Sidney near the 95 mile marker is stipped in both directios for a crash on Thursday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072618mju_crash_i75_shebly_fatal2-8.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwet Interstate 75 north of Sidney near the 95 mile marker is stipped in both directios for a crash on Thursday afternoon. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work at the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072618mju_crash_i75_shelby_fatal1-8.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work at the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday. Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 just north of Sidney. At least one person was killed in the crash. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_BPB_9575-copy-8.jpg Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 just north of Sidney. At least one person was killed in the crash. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News