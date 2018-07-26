Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights of the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

LITTERING: A syringe was found on the sidewalk on the 800 block of West Ash Street on July 23 at 11 a.m. It was disposed of.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a suspicious situation with bags laying in front of Family Dollar and no one knew who they belonged to on July 23 at 1:50 p.m. An officer went through the bags and found a machete, which was put into police property to be destroyed. The rest was left for the store owner to do what he wanted with it, and he threw it away. The owner is unknown.

An officer responded to the report of juveniles hanging off a bridge near South Main Street and the bike path on July 23 at 4:20 p.m. Juveniles were gone on arrival.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officers responded on the report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of West North Street on July 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a victim advised his screen door was broken by a male subject. The investigation is ongoing.

THEFT: There was a report of sandals that were stolen from Family Dollar on July 23 at 8 p.m. The subject was identified and located. The subject was in possession of the stolen property and was charged. Joseph R. Young, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident. Young was later also charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

A victim stated that property was taken from her residence on the 200 block of Kienle Drive on July 23 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

WEAPONS OFFENSE: A disturbance call reported a male subject threatening people with a gun on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on July 24 at 12:35 a.m. Subjects left in a vehicle, and an officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle took off from the officer. Pursuit was discontinued in Troy. The vehicle was located by Troy Police Department, and it was unoccupied. A firearm was found along Washington Road. The vehicle was towed back to the Piqua Police Department. The investigation is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: City of Piqua Utilities Office requested an officer in reference to a male subject at the business causing problems on July 24 at 9:20 a.m. The male was gone on arrival. They requested male be contacted and trespassed from the business unless he had business to conduct.

There was a report of a female acting out of control and yelling and screaming at the Piqua Village Apartments on July 24 at approximately 10:45 a.m. The female was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the location at request of the property manager.

A female subject was sleeping on a porch to a residence on the 300 block of East Main Street on July 25 at approximately 12:50 a.m. The caller stated the residents didn’t know who the female was and wanted her escorted off the property. The female subject was located and found to have an active warrant out for her arrest. The female was arrested and incarcerated into the Miami County Jail. Jessica L. Bever, 32, was picked up for one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor probation violations.

BURGLARY: A subject entered a house on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue through a window overnight between July 24-25. A wallet, checkbook, and cash were stolen.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: A Children’s Services Board worker called in because they responded to a residence on the 600 block of West North Street with the Piqua Health Department to condemn the apartment due to it not having electricity on July 24 at 2:45 p.m. CSB was going to speak with the residents and start an investigation due to children living there. A witness advised them that the residents left through a window on the west side of the residence when the CSB worker was knocking at the door. The residence was condemned and has no trespassing signs posted. Neighbors were advised to call 911 if the tenants go back inside the residence.

ACCIDENT: An injury accident was reported in the area of Clark Avenue and South Main Street on July 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male sitting at the back of the victim’s property on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue on July 24 at 3:15 p.m. An officer checked the area for the male, and he was gone on the officer’s arrival. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20’s with a half sleeve tattoo wearing a black muscle shirt and red shorts. The complainant was advised to call back in if he shows up again. She believed he was using her WIFI.