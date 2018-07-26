1 killed in I-75 crash

SIDNEY — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75, just north of the County Road 25A exit.

Two other crashes occurred later where traffic was built up or being diverted from the earlier crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), at least one person is dead in the crash at mile marker 95 just north of the County Road 25A exit, which involved two semi-tractor trailers and a pickup truck. The interstate was closed in both directions.

The call came into the dispatch at 11:55 a.m. after vehicles caught fire after the crash. Multiple first responder agencies were dispatched to the scene including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anna Rescue, Fire and Police, Botkins Fire and Police, Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township, Lockington, and Sidney Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue. Sidney Police also assisted with traffic control.

A second crash occurred at 1:50 p.m at County Road 25A at Wells Road, which is where traffic was being diverted from the earlier crash.

Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Department and Police, Fort Loramie Fire Department and Deputies responded to the scene.

CareFlight was called in after the crash.

OSP confirmed a third, minor crash on I-75 at mile marker 87 occurred at 2:06 p.m. that involved two vehicles.

OSP is still investigating the fatal crash, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the second crash.

No further information is available at this time on any of the crashes.

Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 just north of Sidney. At least one person was killed in the crash. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_BPB_9575-copy-3.jpg Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 just north of Sidney. At least one person was killed in the crash. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Emergency crews, including Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072618mju_crash_i75_fatal_shelby-3.jpg Emergency crews, including Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work the scene of a crash on I-75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday afternoon. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Interstate 75 north of Sidney near the 95 mile marker is stopped in both directions for a crash on Thursday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072618mju_crash_i75_shebly_fatal2-3.jpg Interstate 75 north of Sidney near the 95 mile marker is stopped in both directions for a crash on Thursday afternoon. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest An Ohio State Trooper takes photos of a pick-up truck that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital by Careflight. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_BPB_9701-copy-2.jpg An Ohio State Trooper takes photos of a pick-up truck that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital by Careflight. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie firefighters load a person in a Careflight helicopter on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. The crash occurred shortly after the road experienced an uptick in traffic volume due to vehicles being diverted from Interstate 75 due to another crash. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_BPB_9748-copy-2.jpg Fort Loramie firefighters load a person in a Careflight helicopter on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. The crash occurred shortly after the road experienced an uptick in traffic volume due to vehicles being diverted from Interstate 75 due to another crash. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A Botkins firefighter films a Careflight helicpter taking off on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_DSC_4863-copy-2.jpg A Botkins firefighter films a Careflight helicpter taking off on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A Botkins firefighter films a Careflight helicpter taking off on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_DSC_4871-copy-2.jpg A Botkins firefighter films a Careflight helicpter taking off on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News An Ohio State Trooper takes photos of a pick-up truck that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital by Careflight. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_BPB_9637-copy-2.jpg An Ohio State Trooper takes photos of a pick-up truck that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital by Careflight. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talks on a radio while looking at an SUV that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_DSC_4798-copy-2.jpg A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talks on a radio while looking at an SUV that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072618mju_crash_i75_shelby_fatal1-3.jpg Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers along with fire and EMS from multiple departments work at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near the 95 mile marker on Thursday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest An aerial view of the crash on Interstate 75 shows some cleanup underway. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_wreck-copy.jpg An aerial view of the crash on Interstate 75 shows some cleanup underway. Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News Traffic was diverted into Sidney from Interstate 75 following a crash that closed all four lanes on the highway Thursday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_DJI_0012-copy.jpg Traffic was diverted into Sidney from Interstate 75 following a crash that closed all four lanes on the highway Thursday afternoon. Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News

Investigations into crashes continues