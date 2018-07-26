UVMC to offer Parkinson’s wellness classes

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a 12-week Delay the Disease™ program Sept. 4 through Nov. 27. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building lower level conference rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Delay the Disease™ is an evidence-based fitness program designed to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease by optimizing their physical function and helping to delay the progression of symptoms.

The program is designed to help proactively push back against overall disease progression using dedicated exercise therapies targeting Parkinson’s symptoms. It helps empower the patient to take control of the disease with daily exercise, enhancing the individual’s life physically, functionally and emotionally.

Sessions consist of mobility, balance and strengthening exercises that target Parkinson’s symptoms.

Participants can strive to gain help with balance, step length and walking/gait pattern, moving through a crowd with more ease and confidence, improved ability to dress and get in and out of bed or a chair independently.

Classes are taught by physical therapists certified in the Delay the Disease™ program. Prior to beginning the class, physical therapists evaluate each participant’s strength, walking/gait speed, and balance to obtain baseline measures. Exercise plans are adapted to all levels of the disease, valuable to newly diagnosed and progressed states alike.

Cost for the 12-week program, including pre-assessment, is $240. Registration deadline is Aug. 15. To register, call Carefinders at 1-866-608-3463 or register on-line at uvmc.com/delaythediseasewellness.

For more information about Delay the Disease™ or UVMC’s other therapy programs for the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease, please call (937) 440-7152.