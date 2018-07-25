Piqua BOE looks toward upcoming year

PIQUA – During a brief meeting on Wednesday, the Piqua City Schools Board of Education discussed programming, prices and projects for the 2018-19 school year, which begins Aug. 14, the day all students in grades K-12 return to classes.

Director of Curriculum Teresa Anderson shared new developments in the English Language Arts program to be implemented in the fall at the elementary level, such as a “balanced literacy framework” that will include:

• Components of daily lessons, e.g., one hour of reading workshop and one hour of writing workshop each day

• Guided reading designed to help both students who are struggling with literacy and those who are performing beyond grade level.

Anderson also praised PCS educators for their dedication to exploring new concepts to promote literacy.

“They have spent hours and hours getting ready for this transition next year,” she said, adding that she also gives gave kudos to literacy coaches Tina Watts and Sara Watson.

“I’m really looking forward to these changes.”

Meal prices will remain the same next year as last, with the only increase being the high school soup and salad bar, which will rise from $2.20 to $3. However, students who receive free or reduced-price lunch will not see an increase for soup and salad.

Regular meal prices for 2018-19 will be:

• Kindergarten and grades 1-8: Lunch — $2.05; breakfast — 95 cents; extra milk — 50 cents

• Grades 9-12: Lunch — $2.20; breakfast — $1.20; extra milk — 50 cents

• Teachers: Lunch — $2.75; breakfast — $1.50; extra milk — 50 cents

• Reduced K-12: Lunch — 40 cents

“Our lunch prices haven’t changed in three years,” Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said. “We are still the lowest in the area.”

Thompson also mentioned that projects to upgrade safety equipment at the high school and junior high will continue and should be completed by the time students return.

In other business, the BOE approved:

Authorizing the Piqua Indian Athletic Boosters and Piqua Music Boosters as supporting organizations for the school district. This measure will deem the booster groups as “official fundraising arms” of PCS and allow Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Hittle to audit their books.

Entering into an agreement with Rieck Services to service the district’s HVAC system, including both preventative and full-service maintenance.

Additionally, Thompson encouraged parents who have moved to a new address or have children who are new to PCS update their children’s information to ensure placement on a class list and to allow a bus route to be established at the beginning of the school year. This can be done by calling the BOE office at (937) 773-4321 or by visiting the district website at www.piqua.org, going to “Our Parents & Students” and clicking the “One View” log in.

Class lists will be posted at Springcreek and Washington primary schools, as well as Piqua Central Intermediate School, at 4 p.m. Aug. 3.

The next meeting of the PCS Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 23, at the board office, located at 215 Looney Road. BOE meetings can be viewed online at www.piqua.org/Boxcast.aspx.

By Belinda M. Paschal bpaschal@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at bpaschal@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3341

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at bpaschal@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3341