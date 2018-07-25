Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Addison Dansford, 9, of Troy calls for her bird at the Piqua Fish & Game Club trap range on Wednesday evening during a 4-H Club meeting at the range. Dansford is a member of the Miami County Trap Shooters 4-H Club, the oldest shooting club in Miami County.
