Mike Ullery | Daily Call Addison Dansford, 9, of Troy calls for her bird at the Piqua Fish & Game Club trap range on Wednesday evening during a 4-H Club meeting at the range. Dansford is a member of the Miami County Trap Shooters 4-H Club, the oldest shooting club in Miami County.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

