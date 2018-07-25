Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE: A caller’s vehicle was stolen on the 100 block of South College Street and recovered in another county sometime between July 1-20. The suspects are unknown.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip accident involving two vehicles on the 1600 block of Covington Avenue near Unity National Bank on July 20 at approximately 10:40 a.m. The suspect vehicle was located, and the driver was cited.

Police responded to a call referencing a hit skip accident involving two vehicles with no injuries on the 100 block of North College Street near CVS on July 21 at approximately 1:40 p.m. The at-fault driver was located and cited.

A pedestrian reported being struck by a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on July 21 at 5:15 p.m. The investigation is pending.

A hit skip accident was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street on July 21 at 11:10 p.m.

THEFT: A traffic counter was stolen in the area of West Statler Road and Long Drive sometime between July 17-19.

Money was reported stolen from Waffle House on July 19 sometime between 9-10:30 p.m. The manager stated an employee would have had to have taken the money as the money was behind the counter.

A shopping cart was reported stolen from Dollar Tree on July 21 at 11:50 a.m.

There was a report of subjects possibly stealing items from the Family Dollar on July 21 at noon. The subjects were later located, but no stolen items were located. The subjects were trespassed from the business.

A bicycle was stolen from in front of the Piqua Public Library on July 21 sometime between 4:50-5:15 p.m.

A complainant advised that a subject had just stolen her cell phone on the 600 block of South Downing Street on July 21 at 7:50 p.m. The complainant got her cell phone back and did not want to cooperate with charges.

An employee reported a male subject stole a case of beer from Speedway on July 22 at 3:10 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash involving two vehicles with no injuries in the area of South Main and South streets on July 20 at approximately 3 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on the 1900 Carlyle Drive on July 21 at 5:20 p.m. The at-driver was cited.

ROBBERY: Another officer requested a check on a subject in reference to a possible assault that had occurred on July 29. An officer located the subject, and it was found to be an attempted robbery. A male juvenile, 15, was charged with third-degree felony robbery in connection with this incident on July 25.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant advised that the plastic over two windows on the outside of her house on the 400 block of West Ash Street was torn off sometime between July 19-20.

A victim reported a known female subject pulled plants from two planters on the 900 block of Manier Avenue on July 21 at approximately 1 a.m.

FALSE ALARMS: Donald Prather, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms on July 20 for allegedly misusing 911.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated female subject fell down on the sidewalk on the 400 block of North Main Street on July 20 at 7:55 p.m. She was given a ride home. Nicki L. Oakes, 33, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: A complainant advised that someone was trying to kick in his door on the 300 block of North Wayne Street on July 21 at 5 a.m. No entry was made, but damage was done to the door.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Maple Street for a suspicious complaint on July 22 at 10:30 p.m. A complainant advised three juveniles tried to get into her detached garage. Officers checked the area and were not able to locate the juveniles. No entry was made into the garage.

MENACING: A victim reported that another male subject threatened him during a child exchange at the Miami Valley Centre Mall on July 21 at 7:20 p.m.

BURGLARY: The business office at the Bent Treet Apartments was broken into and the inside was ransacked on July 22. It was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m. Nothing appeared to have been missing. Multiple items were damaged. Trent L. Toomey, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in connection with this incident.