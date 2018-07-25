You’re Invited

Cyrene AME to celebrate annual Women’s Day

PIQUA — Cyrene AME Church, located at 227 W. Ash St., will be celebrating their annual Women’s Day event on July 28 at 2 p.m. and July 29 at 4 p.m.

Their guest speakers for July 28 will be Joe Hinds and Rev. John Freeman. Their guest speaker for July 29 will be Tisha Freeman of Second Baptist Church in Urbana.

Special music will be provided.

Concert to benefit Puerto Rican recovery

WEST MILTON — Nashville United Church of Christ is hosting a Caribbean Concert featuring Joseph Glenn on his steel pan drums at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. The concert will be held outdoors at the Nashville UCC Recreation Park located at 4857 State Route 571, between Tipp City and West Milton.

Along with music, there will be balloon animals and face painting for the children, and samples of Puerto Rican food and drink for everyone. The Kona Ice truck will also be there with their tropical shaved ice on what we hope will be a beautiful summer day. The rain date is the following Sunday, Aug, 5. Although there is no charge for the activities, a free-will offering will be received.

Nashville United Church of Christ (UCC) is a member of the United Churches of Christ and is pastored by the Rev. Lynn Labs. The church is located at 4540 West State Route 57, West Milton, OH 45383 and is two miles east of West Milton, or five miles west of Tipp City on the corner of State Route 571 and Wheelock Road. For more information you can contact the church at (937) 698-5867.

Grace Baptist holding VBS

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church, 2500 St. Rt. 48 in Ludlow Falls, will be holding a Vacation Bible School through Aug. 3, Monday-Friday, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening.

The theme will be Camp Moose on the Loose. Children from 4 years old to sixth grade students are welcome.

Call or text (330) 275-0733 if you need a ride.

One-day Bible School set

PIQUA — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua, will host a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, for kids from ages 5-12.

At “Maker Fun Factory – Created by God and Built for a Purpose,” activities are centered around God’s love. Kids can get “geared up” for back to school with fun, games, snacks, crafts, science experiments and more.

The first 50 registered participants will receive a backpack with school supplies.

Register online at https://bit.ly/2Ob3Apk or by calling the church at (937) 773-3284.