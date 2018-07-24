Board of Elections takes step to make voting more accessible

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Board of Elections voted to move forward with an accessible electronic ballot marking tool.

The tool is designed to absentee voting more accessible to blind voters and can be used with screen readers. Voters will be able to request ballots online, which will be emailed to them to be printed, filled out, and mailed back to the board of elections.

Earlier this year, Ohio Secretary of State John Husted issued a directive saying blind voters must be able to cast absentee ballots privately and independently, following a lawsuit brought by the National Federation of the blind.

The tool is sold as a one-time setup cost, which for Miami County is $6,152 and includes November 2018. After that, the county will pay for the ballots for each election. The proposed cost for a countywide general election is $1,142.

“Every paper ballot is an electronic ballot you had to print out,” said Jose Trejo, with TRIAD Governmental Systems, the vendor.