Lucas trial continued

MIAMI COUNTY — The jury trial for Henry Lucas, 53, of Troy, who was indicted by a grand jury accused of rape, has been continued.

According to Assistant Miami County Prosecutor Paul Watkins, defense attorney John Rion filed for a continuance late Monday afternoon. The trial was set to begin on Tuesday morning. According to Watkins, Rion requested more time to seek newly disclosed information and to file record requests.

It is the fourth time the jury trial has been continued.

Lucas was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence last year. He remains out on bond.

Lucas posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond following his arraignment in July 2017. Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Lucas was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the victim and the victim’s family.

Lucas has since filed three address change notifications with the courts from his original bond check address on Lake Street in Troy in July 2017.

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her by hand and then left the home. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

