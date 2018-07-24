Crash results in serious injuries

PIQUA — A single-vehicle crash on South Main Street resulted in injuries to both the vehicle’s driver and a passenger on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a black sedan was northbound on South Main Street near Clark Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole. There was heavy damage to the car. The impact broke the pole and brought wires down.

Piqua Fire Department medics and a rescue vehicle responded to remove the driver and passenger from the wreckage. The crash occurred in front of the city garage, so power distribution crews were on the scene in minutes.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that both the driver and her passenger were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua medics. The driver of the vehicle was immediately transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight. The passenger is undergoing treatment at UVMC. No names have yet been made available.

Grove said that the Piqua Police Department is continuing to investigate as to why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

South Main Street remained partially closed as power distribution workers replaced the utility pole.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters and medics from the Piqua Fire Department tend to two victims of a single-vehicle crash on South Main Street near Clark Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_072418mju_crash_southmain_careflight-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters and medics from the Piqua Fire Department tend to two victims of a single-vehicle crash on South Main Street near Clark Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.