Home Free bringing country-pop to Hobart

TROY — The all-vocal (a cappella) country music group Home Free is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Troy’s Hobart Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The band comes to town on the heels of their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless,” bringing with them new music and humor every night.

Home Free has become a household name, amassing more than 225-million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 300,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013. The five-man band has become known for their show-stopping performances that mix their signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor.

Their fourth studio album, “Timeless,” was released on Sept. 23, 2017, via Columbia Records and debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart. This release marks the fourth consecutive Top 5 Billboard debut for their album.

Audiences can expect new music and new stylings, plus country hits like Maren Morris’ “My Church,” pop slams like Shakira’s “Try Everything,” and fan favorite classics like the calypso-infused arrangement of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire.”

Tickets go on public sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27, and can be purchased online at www.hobartarena.com, by phone at (937) 339-2911 or during arena office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.