Duley’s Honey offers organic goods at Farmers Market

PIQUA – Those in search of for locally produced organic honey need look no further than the Piqua Community Farmers Market, held on High Street in front of Fort Piqua Plaza from 3:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 20.

Halfway through the 2017 market season, Jason Duley Honey began offering honey, in addition to beeswax products, including lip balms, lotions and honey stix.

Duley, of Piqua, said he started beekeeping about five years ago. “I discussed doing it with my wife and we just jumped right in,” he said.

Self-taught, Duley said he does work with the West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association, which offers support information, workshops and tips to area beekeepers.

Duley keeps apiaries at three separate locations in the Piqua area, explaining how he views his honey bees “just like any other farm animal” that might be affected by changes in the weather, pests or disease.

Duley inspects his hives at least once a week and adds only organic ingredients such as shea butters and olive oils to his items made from beeswax.

Farmers Market patrons may purchase Duley’s Honey in half-pint, pint or quart containers.

For now, Duley’s Honey is only available through the Farmers Market, but Duley said he hopes to partner with Covington’s Rosebud Ranch and Garden when their Piqua location opens.

Duley’s Honey already is used in fruit butters made by Rosebud Ranch, Duley said.

The Piqua Community Farmers market is a project of Mainstreet Piqua. For more information, call (937) 773-9355.

Beeswax items among vendor’s wares