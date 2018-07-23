Troy man to serve four years for kidnapping

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee sentenced a Troy man who used his 10-month old child as “a human shield” to serve four years in prison for kidnapping and resisting arrest from a November 2017 standoff in Covington.

Nathaniel S. Nichols, 24, of Troy, was sentenced to serve four years for kidnapping and 16 months for resisting arrest on Monday. The sentences will run concurrently with one another.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker requested the court sentenced Nichols to serve six-and-a-half years. Parker said Nicholas failed to take any responsibility for his actions on Nov. 5, 2017, when he broke into the apartment of his child’s mother, grabbed a knife, his child and held police officers at bay for more than an hour. Parker also noted Nichols tried to spin the situation claiming he wanted to say goodbye to his daughter before he committed suicide. Parker said Nichols contradicted his story of confronting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend that evening. Parker said the 9-1-1 call for help was “terrifying” and Nichols did nothing to de-escalate the situation. Parker also noted officers asked Nichols to drop the knife 265 times before he was apprehended. Nichols suffered a knife wound to his abdomen from the incident as he was taken into custody.

Nichols said it wasn’t the first time he “was in this frame of mind” and hopes to seek treatment in prison. Parker pointed out Nichols could have enrolled in services while he was incarcerated but failed to do so.

Parker said she was grateful for the officers who assisted at the scene and no one else was injured in the incident.

Judge Gee said Nichols still lacks the insight of his actions, blaming officers for their response to Nichols’ conduct.

“Despite your conduct and their efforts, your daughter wasn’t hurt,” Gee said.

He also determined Nichols expressed no genuine remorse for his actions. Nichols was granted 236 days of jail credit.

Nathaniel S. Nichols, 24, held infant hostage in November 2017 incident