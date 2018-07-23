Civic band to present ‘Heroes and Villains’ concert

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will perform music from movies and television representing hale heroes and vengeful villains at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hance Pavilion. The band’s guest performer for the evening will be jazz saxophonist Bill Burns, who will be performing “Escapades for Alto Sax and Band from ‘Catch Me If You Can’” by John Williams, and Hoagy Carmichael’s classic “Georgia on My Mind.” Other selections will include music from “Superman,” “Pirates of the Carribean,” “Hill Street Blues,” and more.

As always, the Piqua Civic Band concert is free and all ages are invited to attend.

Burns, an active jazz educator and performer across southwest Ohio, is the founder and leader of the Bright Moments Jazz Quintet and the Unity Saxophone Quartet. He is a member of the Dayton Jazz Orchestra, The Psychoacoustic Orchestra, The Tom Daughtery Orchestra, and various regional bands. His performance experience includes working with Norwegian and Holland America cruise lines, the Dayton Philharmonic, the Northern Kentucky Symphony, and the Blue Wisp Big Band. He has had the honor of backing up such legends as Phil Woods, John Pizzarelli, Arturo Sandoval, Diana Schuur, John Fedchock, Billy Hart, Denis DaBlazio, Bobby Watson, Frankie Vallie, The Temptations, The O’Jays, and the Funk brothers, among others.

Burns holds a B.A. in music education from the University of Dayton and a master’s in saxophone performance from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. He has been on faculty with the Miami Valley Jazz Camp since 1996. In 2005, he was nominated for the Harry T. Wilkes outstanding educator award while teaching in Hamilton City Schools . He currently teaches general music and jazz ensemble in Centerville City Schools and serves as adjunct professor at Sinclair Community College.

Past president of the Jazz Education Connection of Ohio, Burns has presented jazz clinics at both the Ohio Music Education Association Convention and the National Jazz Education Network convention in New Orleans.

Recordings that he can be found on include “Serenade in Blue” with the CCM Big Band, “Swing, Dance, Remember” with the Dayton Jazz Orchestra, and “Do What You Gotta Do” with the Bill Burns Quartet. His most recent recording, “Jazz Advice” with the Bright Moments Quintet, is available on CDbaby.com.

To learn more about Burns, go to www.billburnsjazz.com or find him on Facebook. For more information about the Piqua Civic Band, visit ww.piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_burns_cmyk-1.jpg

Bill Burns featured as guest soloist