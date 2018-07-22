Rock Piqua rocks Hance Pavilion

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Headlining Saturday’s Rock Piqua event was McGuffy Lane. A large crowd came out to Hance Pavilion to see the group. The concert was moved to the indoor venue due to inclement weather.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Reflektion performs at Saturday’s Rock Piqua, held at Hance Pavilion due to inclement weather.
