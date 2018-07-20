Garage fire keeps firefighters busy

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Firefighters from Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, West Milton, and Troy battle a blaze in a detached garage at 3555 Kessler Road, between Troy and West Milton on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries reported and no word on what may have caused the fire. The struture is a total loss.
