Organizer plans picnic as white-hot affair

PIQUA — If you’re looking for a reason to wear white one last time before Labor Day, Tom Westfall has the perfect occasion for you.

The director of choirs at Piqua High School has organized “A Night in White,” modeled after global picnic parties for which guests don their best dress whites for an evening of dining and dancing.

Spanning six continents, diner en blanc — or “dinner in white” — events have been held all over the world, from Paris to Pittsburgh, and a plethora of points between. Westfall was inspired to bring one to Piqua after attending one last year in Cincinnati.

“A former student invited me to a similar version and I had an absolutely amazing time,” he said. “‘I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, we need to do this in our town, but on a much scaled-down, smaller version.”

After fits and starts in the planning process, he got the idea to plan “A Night in White” as a fundraiser for the PHS show choir, “The Company.” The event will begin with an hors d’oeuvre hour from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Orrmont Estate, 1612 S. Main St., Piqua. Tickets are $30 per person.

Dinner — a picnic-style affair — will follow hors d’ouevres.

“Essentially, what it is, is a pop-up picnic,” Westfall said. “This will be the same concept. People can go to the website — anightinwhite.com — which will tell them what they need to bring.”

Items that guests will bring include a picnic dinner, beverage of choice, and their own table settings. Table linens and napkins will be provided. For those who don’t wish to bring their own dinner, a boxed-dinner option is available for an added fee. A menu for the boxed dinners from TK’s BBQ-N-FIXINS also can be viewed on the website.

“Janelle and Tim Baker, who own the Orrmont Estate, have two boys who are going to be in the (show choir) this coming fall, and they graciously, magically, amazingly granted us this space.

“The first couple of years, I’d like to see us have it in a location like this and once people realize that it’s going to be so much fun, I want to do it like it’s supposed to be done — in places like Fountain Park, the Gazebo … there are five or six locations already in the back of my brain.”

After dinner, guests can kick up their feet to live music played by local band 24seven.

“They’re well-known; they play all over the Dayton area,” Westfall said. “I attended a party they played at and I mean, I danced the night away!”

In addition to visiting the website for “A Night in White,” learn more about similar events at dinerenblanc.com and on YouTube.

