Garbry breaks ground on facility addition

PIQUA — Ground recently was broken on a planned project at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living that would expand the existing facility, as well as add several independent living cottages.

The Piqua Planning Commission approved concept designs that HCF Management, Inc., the owner of Garbry Ridge, Inc., submitted to the city for this project earlier this year.

The planning commission then gave their recommendation to the Piqua City Commission for final approval of the planned unit development (PUD) concept design and the zoning designation change from open space to PUD that HCF Management is seeking. City commissioners approved the documents in June.

Brent List, project manager of HCF Management, Inc., said their hope is to create a campus-style setting at Garbry Ridge, located at 1567 Garbry Road. The property includes 28 acres within city limits that run alongside the Ohio to Indiana trail system.

According to Revis Nickles, vice president of Development & Properties at HCF Management, Inc., the expansion includes a 15-unit memory care addition and an additional wing, if needed, to the existing facility along with approximately three buildings with two units in each building as the senior living cottage homes.

Phase one of the proposed project will develop the site utilities and roadways required for the addition of the assisted living units to the current building and the senior living cottages along with some portions of parking, utilities, and storm drainage retention.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Garbry Ridge employees including Executive Director Debbie Atkins and Business Development Coordinator Stacy Martin break ground on the planned addition to its existing facility, along with Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Chamber President Kathy Sherman.