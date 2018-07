Troy Firefighter Jason Holfinger laid to rest

Troy firefighter Jason Holfinger’s gear rides on the front of Troy Tanker 1 in honor of the firefighter who passed away nearly one week ago.

First responders from around the state salute the coffin bearing Troy Firefighter Jason Holfinger as it is loaded aboard Troy Tanker 1 for Holfinger’s final ride.

A Color Guard made up of firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement personnel escort Firefighter Jason Holfinger’s body to his final resting place at Miami Memorial Park near Covington on Thursday.

Troy firefighters conduct the Last Bell ceremony as Troy Firefighter Jason Holfinger is laid to rest on Thursday.

Troy firefighter Jason Holfinger, 38, is laid to rest at Miami Memorial Park in Covington following funeral services at Koinos Christian Fellowship Church in Troy on July 19, 2018

CareFlight does a flyover in honor of Troy Firefighter Jason Holfinger.

A large United States Flag flies from Troy Tower 1 at Miami Memorial Park in Covington on Thursday as Troy Firefighter Jason Holfinger is laid to rest.