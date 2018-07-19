Commissioners accept road salt quote

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners accepted a quote for next winter’s road salt at a price more than double last year’s rate.

The commissioners accepted a quote from Compass Minerals America to purchase rock salt for next winter at a price per ton of $89.95. This amount is more than double last year’s quote from the same company, according to Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp.

“Last year’s bid for rock salt was $50.44 a ton. This year it’s $89.95. That’s an increase of about 78 percent over last year’s price,” Huelskamp said.

The supplier explained that the jump in price is due to last year’s harsh winter, Huelskamp said.

The county bid for salt through the Southwest Ohio Purchasing for Government cooperative group. Four bidders submitted proposals for 157,990 tons of salt for 89 entities. Miami County only received one bid, Huelskamp said. The county has purchased salt from Compass Minerals America for the last several years.

Huelskamp said the same supplier bid on Sidney and offered a quote that was a few cents cheaper. The Piqua City Commission also accepted a quote from the supplier at a rate of $89.69 per ton.

In other business, the commissioners also approved an amendment to the West Central Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Center sublease agreement with the Ohio Department of Youth Services for provision of improvements to the facility, including $116,887 for the replacement of the hot and cold water coils and chiller pumps in the center’s HVAC system.

