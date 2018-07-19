McGuffey Lane to play it ‘from the gut’

PIQUA — When McGuffey Lane takes the stage Saturday night in Lock Nine Riverfront Park, lead vocalist John Schwab anticipates playing from gut instinct rather than from a prefab program.

“We don’t have a set list; I’ll just feel the audience out,” he said.

The band, which formed in 1972, has had success with tunes including “Start It All Over,” “Making a Living’s Been Killing Me,” “Doing it Right” and “Day by Day,” but Schwab reckons they’ll add some cover songs to their performance at the second Rock Piqua! riverfront concert of the summer.

“We do originals, but with Rock Piqua!, I would think we’d throw in some covers because there are going to be people who maybe know one or two of our songs,” said Schwab, who also plays solo gigs.

“We don’t want to hit them with a lot of things they’re not familiar with, so we’ll probably play some Pure Prairie League, some Waylon (Jennings), and Johnny Cash.

In addition to Schwab, McGuffey Lane consists of two other original members, Steve Reis (bass, vocals) and Terry Efaw (steel guitar), as well as later-arriving long-timers Molly Pauken (mandolin, acoustic guitar), Kevin Reed (harmonica) and Randy Huff (drums).

Rock Piqua! will open at 7 p.m. with ReFlektion, featuring twins Jared and Justin Younce, the well-known Piqua country duo standing in for Jamie Suttle, who was forced to cancel due to illness in the band.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed, but soda, water, beer and wine will be available for purchase, along with Susie’s Big Dipper and TK’s BBQ and Fixin’s serving food and ice cream.

More details can be found at www.RockPiqua.com. To learn more about Schwab and McGuffey Lane, visit www.mcguffeylane.com.