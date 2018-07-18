You’re Invited

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding a salad luncheon on Friday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mark your calendars in advance as they will have their annual salad luncheons the third Friday of each month through October.

Come enjoy their selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. They also will be offering their special hot chicken salad, which is always a crowd pleaser. They’ve added several new dishes, too.

They will have some apple dumplings ready for their July luncheon. Contact their church office at 937-473-3443 to place your order.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

Fletcher UMC to host VBS

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites all families to attend their summer Vacation Bible School program“Shipwrecked” from July 24-26 between 6-8 p.m. The program is free.

Kids ages 4-12 will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, and experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures!

They will have the opportunity to collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long! Kids willl earn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

Each day will conclude with the Sail Away Send-off that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Registration can be completed online atwww.vbspro.events/p/fletcherumc or call Fletcher UMC at (937) 368-2470.

Grace Baptist Church to hold VBS

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church, 2500 St. Rt. 48 in Ludlow Falls, will be holding a Vacation Bible School on July 30 through Aug. 3, Monday-Friday, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening.

The theme will be Camp Moose on the Loose. Children from four years old to sixth grade students are welcome.

Call or text 330-275-0733 if you need a ride.