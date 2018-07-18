Pop! goes the classics

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will present a “Pops Potpourri” of selections at their next concert, during which they will return to a more conventional style in lieu of the themed programs of late, according to Director Brett Poling.

“This will be more of a traditional pops concert. We’ve been doing themed concerts for the last few years, so we wanted to go back to the style of concert we might have had 10 to 20 years ago,” Poling said. “It’s a little different because it’s not been done in while.”

The concert, which will consist of light classical music and pop selections, and feature soloists from within the band, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fountain Park’s Hance Pavilion.

Selections will include “Pirates of Penzance Overture,” “National Emblem March,” “Fantasy for Flute,” Leroy Anderson’s “Fiddle Faddle,” “Amazing Grace,” music from “West Side Story,” and more.

“We were looking for a nice variety of styles from different eras,” said Poling, who has directed the 35-member band since 2015 after inheriting the baton from 54-year director Robert M. Hance. “The pieces complement but also contrast each other.”

Most members of the Piqua Civic Band hail from Miami County, Poling said, but there are some from the Dayton area as well. The youngest member graduated high school last year and the oldest is 92-year-old Paul Holfinger.

The band began its season on July 4 with “American Salute” and continued with last week’s “Singers and Songwriters.”

Following the pops concert, the season will continue with “Heroes and Villains” on July 26. “We’re going to be playing songs from movies and TV shows, and music inspired by heroic people,” Poling said.

That concert also will showcase guest soloist Bill Burns playing “Escapades for Alto Sax and Band,” a John Williams composition that was featured in the 2002 crime drama “Catch Me if You Can” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The final performance of the season will be “Musicals — Then and Now” on Aug. 2, with an array of Broadway tunes, as well as music from such recent silver screen musicals as “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.”

“We’ll be showing how musicals are expanding from just Broadway,” Poling said.

As always, admission to these concerts is free and open to the public. For more information, to view concert videos, purchase CDs and DVDs and more, visit the Piqua Civic Band’s web site at piquacivicband.weebly.com. Fans also can like “The Piqua Civic Band” page on Facebook.

Civic Band to perform Thursday