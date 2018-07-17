Council to review report

COVINGTON — Covington Council will review a report on the Covington Trash and Recycling program during their next council meeting at 7 p.m. July 24.

This report will include current program income and expenses, current trash and recycling utilization rates as well as historical program data. The council will also discuss future goals of the program and possible future trash and recycling program rate adjustments.

Henne team recognized

PIQUA — Kathy Henne Team, a veteran team, was recently recognized in the 2018 REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings. The prestigious survey is divided into four categories: individual agents by sales volume, individuals by transaction sides, agent teams by volume and teams by sides. The Kathy Henne Team placed 52 in the rankings for the most transaction sides.

“It’s an honor to be listed among such hardworking and dedicated professionals across the country,” said Henne, of RE/MAX Finest. “The Miami County housing market has been strong since the start of the selling season. That, along with our 25 years of local real estate expertise, allows for the ideal opportunity to provide clients with the highest level of customer service.”

RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos said, “Real estate is a very competitive business and we’re proud of our RE/MAX agents and teams for their outstanding professionalism and commitment to raising the bar in real estate. The real measure of success is customer satisfaction and that’s why year in, year out, homebuyers and sellers turn to RE/MAX to help them with one of life’s biggest investments.”

Parkinson’s seminar set

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host “Your Life With Parkinson’s Disease,” a free seminar on Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Featured speakers will be neurologists Rabindra Kitchener, MD, and Lois Krousgrill, MD, who will discuss how to optimize life physically, functionally and emotionally while living with Parkinson’s Disease. A UVMC physical therapist specializing in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease also will be part of the program panel.

Light refreshments will be included at this program which is open to the public, especially those who have Parkinson’s Disease or a loved one who is living with the disease.

Space is limited for this free seminar. To register, call Carefinders at 1-866-608-FIND, or register online at UVMC.com/ParkinsonsSeminar. For further information, please call (937) 440-7152.

YWCA trip planned

PIQUA — Join YWCA travel escorts Leesa Baker and Beth Royer-DeLong for a fun-filled trip to Indiana on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The group will make its first stop at the Paramount Theatre Centre in Anderson, Indiana, which was completed in 1929. This theatre is one of a few existing atmospheric theatres designed by famed national architect, John Eberson.

Next on the tour will be a trip to Wick’s Pie in Winchester to see the process of making a family’s recipe of pies from dough to shell and filling to baking. Lunch will be at the Historic Wilson-Vaughan Hostess House in Marion.

The group will depart the YWCA at 8 a.m. and return at 6 p.m.. Trip prices are available for both members and non-members. A deposit of $10 is payable upon registration and the balance is due Wednesday, July 25.

For more information or to register for the trip, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626.