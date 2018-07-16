All in a day’s work

PIQUA — The sound of sirens echoed around the city on Monday afternoon as Piqua firefighters responded to several calls for service within a one-hour time frame.

Firefighters were dispatched to Hartzell Hardwoods just after 3 p.m. on a fire alarm. That call turned out to be a false alarm. Fire units arrived back at the station only to be called out minutes later on a report of a natural gas leak in the 300 block of Young Street.

While firefighters were accessing the situation on Young Street and getting a call in to Vectren, a caller to Miami County 911 reported smoke coming from the Hartzell offices at 910 South Downing Street. Piqua fire department officers split their crews, leaving personnel at Young Street while an engine, a medic, and the tower truck responded to Hartzell. Covington Fire Department responded as mutual aide to Hartzell.

As firefighters searched for the cause of light smoke inside the Hartzell offices, a call of an injury crash on East Ash Street, on the Great Miami River bridge, was received.

Additional personnel were called in as firefighters, once again, split their forces to respond to the crash.

Captain Paul Brown said that handling simultaneous calls is when the fire department must “rely on experienced senior officers” to handle multiple situations.

Fortunately for everyone, none of Monday afternoon’s calls was serious in nature. Vectren responded to Young Street to repair the natural gas leak. The cause of the smoke at Hartzell was determined to be an overheated HVAC unit on the roof. It was shut down and repairs will be made. The crash on East Ash Street resulted in one minor injury with a patient being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

