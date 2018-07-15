Old Mo’s building may see asbestos abatement

PIQUA — A vacant structure that has been a target area for the Downtown Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy for years may soon be seeing some improvements.

The Piqua City Commission will consider the asbestos abatement project at the old Mo’s Lounge — a vacant building located at 111 S. Main St. — during their next meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will vote on awarding a contract to Environmental Assurance Company, Inc. for the asbestos abatement project. The cost is not to exceed $210,000, which includes the bid amount of $204,900 and a $5,100 contingency amount.

This project will be mostly funded through a U.S. EPA grant that will cover 71 percent of the cost at an estimated amount of $149,100. The city’s share will be approximately $60,900.

The city purchased the building in April 2014 from Joseph E. Drapp for $46,600, according to public records. The city has been working on securing funding for the asbestos abatement at the site since at least 2015.

Mo’s Lounge covers approximately 0.1 acres and contains a 9,200-square-foot, two-story structure. The property also includes a basement. According to Reese, former uses of the building include bottling, retail sales, a former furniture shop, a contractor trade office, a restaurant, a bus stop, a Moose Lodge from approximately 1960 to 1975, and Mo’s Lounge from 1980 to 2003. The building has been vacant since 2003.

Mo’s Lounge was recognized as a target area for the Downtown Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy with the goal being for a private developer to invest in the property and renovate it. The goal of the asbestos abatement project will be to prepare the east addition of the building for demolition and the original portion of the building for restoration work.

Also during their meeting, the commission will also vote on authorizing a purchase order to Compass Minerals America, Inc. for the purchase of road salt for the street department. The cost will be at a rate of $89.69 per ton, which was higher than last year’s rate of $49.88.

The street department estimated their usage of 2,500 tons for the bid, bringing their possible total price to approximately $224,225. According to the resolution, the street department is required to purchase at least 2,000 tons during the season, which would cost approximately $179,380.

The commission will then vote on awarding a contract to Tree Care, Inc. for the 2018 annual tree removal, pruning, and emergency tree removal. Their work will include removing trees, including ash trees and hazard trees, along with annual pruning and emergency tree removals, such as in the event of a high wind storm. The cost is not to exceed $40,000.

Following that, the commission with vote on authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with LJB, Inc. for the environmental services for the Great Miami River Trail Bridge project. The cost is not to exceed $89,900. The city is receiving $300,000 of funding from the state’s capital budget for this project, which includes replacing this pedestrian bridge.

The Staunton Street Solar Field will also be returning to the commission’s agenda to clear up an error with the south property line. The solar field is now interconnected to Piqua’s electric system operating as a renewal energy source, but the construction survey identified an error with the south property line that is contrary to the intent of the city of Piqua and CAP Industries concerning the property swap previously approved by the commission.

According to the new resolution coming before the commission, the city shall deed an additional 0.138-acre property strip along the project’s south border as part the transfer that was previous approved by the commission. There is no cost to the city for this action.

Next the on the agenda, the commission will vote on a quitclaim deed for inlots on a nine-foot section on Roosevelt Street, which includes a gap between the the former Conrail Railroad right-of-way that the city owns and the adjacent property, Fincel Door Company. The quitclaim deed will transfer any legal interest that the city may unknowingly have to this property to allow the owner of Fincel Door Company to sell the Fincel Door Company property.

The commission will also vote on a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). The amount will be for $200,000 for the replacement of 100 deteriorated catch basins.

This meeting will be on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. It will be held on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

