It takes a village

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Members of the 2018 CISV delegation to Piqua tour Winan’s Chocolates and Coffees in Piqua last week during their visit to the area. A total of 25 students from 16 countries spent a week visiting with families in Miami County. CISV was established in 1946 as Children’s International Summer Villages by Dr. Doris Allen, a specialist in growth and development.