Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 7

POT FIELDS: Ohio State Highway Patrol advised their pilot located voids in a field and their ground unit located marijuana in the area of Versailles Road and North Moffett Road, Piqua. Marijuana was seized and was booked into evidence.

July 9

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the Bradford park in reference to a male that had a warrant out of Kentucky. Deputies observed a male that fits the description walking into IGA and was able to locate the male at the rear parking lot of IGA. Warrant was confirmed and the male was taken into custody.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop at S. Main Street and Statler Road, Piqua. Upon further investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted due to the smell of marijuana omitting from the vehicle. Shannon Hunter was cited for driving under suspension and failure to signal turn/stop. Mr. Hunter was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of heroin. Danielle Townsend was charged with wrongful entrustment and possession of drugs.

July 11

ASSIST SQUAD: A passer by called dispatch and reported a male subject lying in the ditch in the 1000 block of W. Monroe Concord Road, Concord Twp. Troy EMS responded and the subject was medically cleared. Robert Stump advised he was currently homeless and must of fallen asleep in the ditch. He asked for a ride to Vandalia and the deputy advised him they could give him a ride to the county line. Mr. Stump was given a ride to the county line and dropped off.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy observed a white male slumped over the steering wheel partially in the front yard in the 1600 block of Peters Road, Troy. Deputies made contact with the subject in the drivers seat and he was identified as, Wynston Younce. Mr. Younce stated he was just tired and his vehicle was out of gas. He also advised he believed the battery was bad in the vehicle. Mr. Younce was unsteady on his feet and appeared very tired. Upon further investigation and discovery of drug abuse instruments, Younce was cited. He advised he used the pipe and needle to administer Ice. He stated the white residue on the case was salt used to cut the Ice. All items were placed in an evidence locker at the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Younce was cited and given a ride to a friends house. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Jim’s towing.

SWIMMING PROHIBITED: A deputy responded to Ludlow Falls reference a large group of individuals swimming at the falls. Upon arrival, a deputy observed10-15 juveniles sitting on the concrete edge looking out towards the falls. This group of juveniles had not yet been swimming at the falls and were advised they were not allowed to swim at the falls and left without incident. The four individuals identified were found to be near or swimming in the falls. These subjects were warned and left without incident.

AGAIN, NO SWIMMING: A deputy observed four subjects fishing and swimming at Owens Bridge in Newton Twp. The individuals were warned for trespassing and left without incident.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to a squad call in the 1200 block of Spruce Street in Concord Township. A 36 year old female was found unconscious as the result of a possible overdose. The female was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment, and later transported to the Miami County Jail on two outstanding warrants. Possible drugs and instruments were located at the scene and sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis. Any further charges are pending the analysis at this time.

July 12

GRAND THEFT TRACTOR: A deputy was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. County Road 25A-Troy, on a welfare check. An individual was riding a bicycle southbound on 25A. After further investigation the individual was found to be breaking into and stealing a John Deere Tractor. After a short foot pursuit the suspect was taken into custody and charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Theft, and Failure to comply.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 500 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, Newton Twp. in reference to donkeys possibly being neglected.

WARRANTS: A deputy responded to the 100 block of East 1st Street, Fletcher, to assist Shelby County Game Warden Rourke locate Andrew Cupp. Andrew Cupp was located and taken into custody by Warden Rourke for active Shelby County warrants.

July 13

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to State Route 571 and Worley Road, Monroe Twp. in reference to an accident with possible injury. Once on scene, the deputy discovered the driver had left the scene on foot. The area was

checked for the driver by our department and various fire personnel. The vehicle belonged to Fire Response Protection out of Dayton. Contact was made with the company and the driver of the truck was Wesley Greenfield. Greenfield’s driver;s license was suspended for child support and he has an active warrant. He will be issued a citation for driving under suspension, failure to control, and leaving the scene of an accident.

THEFTS: A report of a missing stroller as well as ornamental crocks from a porch was filed by two homeowners in the 200 block of Chestnut Street, Laura.

FRAUD: A Staunton Twp. resident filed a fraud report of someone purchasing $5,224 worth of furniture in Bronx, New York.

July 14

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Floral Acres Drive, Tipp City. After investigation the registered owner Marianna Martin was arrested for Lanes of Travel and OVI.

OVI ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at Palmer Road and State Route 40, Bethel Twp.

After investigation, one of the involved drivers was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for OVI and a traffic offense

SUSPENSIONS: A deputy stopped a red Chevrolet Cobalt for not having an operational license plate light. A check o in the area of State Route 40 and Sulivan Road, Bethel Twp. Oscar Almeda, the driver, through LEADS showed that his driving privileges are under ten (10) separate suspensions or failure to reinstate license. Almeda claimed he cleared the suspensions on July 7, 2018 but had no paperwork with him to prove it. The deputy offered to drive him to his residence to retrieve the alleged paperwork. He initially took the offer. While en route to Huber Heights to retrieve the paperwork, Almeda changed his mind and asked me to take him to another address. Almeda was cited for License Plate Light Required and Driving Under Suspension. The vehicle he was driving remained at the stop location in the gravel pull-off area.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation in the 600 block of N. County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. After investigation the driver Jorden Reedy was arrested for Marked Lanes, Driving Under Suspension, and Possession of Marijuana.