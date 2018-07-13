Piqua man arraigned on escape charge

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned this week in Miami County Municipal Court after allegedly escaping custody last weekend.

Chance M. Ward, 41, was charged with fifth-degree felony escape f0r leaving the hospital after being granted medical furlough from the Miami County Jail.

Ward was an inmate of the Miami County Jail and reportedly left the Upper Valley Medical Center while on medical furlough on July 6, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Ward was taken back into custody on Sunday, July 8, and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail at 6 a.m. that day.

Ward is facing multiple charges unrelated to this incident, including first-degree misdemeanor falsification, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, minor misdemeanor open container, first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and minor misdemeanor fictitious plates.

Ward is continuing to be held in the jail on a total bond of $7,000.

Woman fails to appear

A Miami County woman failed to appear in court this week after being charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals in June.

Krista Estep, 37, who has previous addresses in Covington and Piqua, was scheduled to be arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

The Miami County Animal Shelter received multiple complaints about a possible abandoned animal at a residence on the 9400 block of Klinger Road in June, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. After an investigation and continued complaints about the incident, the animal shelter was granted a search warrant to seize the dog, a male Rottweiler, from the house on June 21.

Inside the house, investigators and sheriff’s deputies found that the “smell of urine and feces was overpowering.” According to court records, the “house was clutter with trash, animal feces and urine covering the floors, couches and bed.” There was also trash and debris that made it difficult to move around the house. Court records noted that there was “a small amount of dirty water and stale food available for the dog in bowls that were filthy and surrounded by feces.”

In one of the bedrooms of the residence, there were two animal cages with rabbit carcasses inside, according to court records. The Miami County Humane Society was contacted in regard to the rabbit carcasses.

When the Rottweiler was found, investigators noted he was covered in feces and urine and also infested with fleas. He also had a green substance around his eyes and seemed to have an injury to his back legs.

A warrant was issued on Friday for Estep, who also faces two counts of second-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals and one count of second-degree misdemeanor abandoning animals. She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 17.

Estep and other individuals are also facing multiple citations in connection with the residence on the 9400 block of Klinger Road. The Miami County Health Board issued Estep five citations of minor misdemeanor violations of orders or regulations of board in regard to that residence.

Kevin E. Wenning, 61, of Covington, and Jeremiah N. Estep, 42, of Piqua, also received multiple citations of minor misdemeanor violations of orders or regulations of board in regard to that residence.

Woman sentenced for possession, prostitution

A Piqua woman received jail time for possession of drugs and prostitution.

Brooke E. Evans, 24, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Evans also received 10 days in jail for two counts of third-degree misdemeanor prostitution. An additional count of third-degree misdemeanor prostitution was dismissed along with a charge of second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Evans was originally charged in May after Troy police investigated a report of possible drug trafficking and prostitution at the Budget Inn.

Unrelated to those charges, Evans also received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Joshua L. Kessler, 40, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Norman C. Forsee, 46, of West Milton, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Trina J. Belt, 48, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• April L. Lowman, 39, of Xenia, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Stephanie D. Jones, 29, of Troy, received 22 days in jail and additional suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Heather D. Fent, 36, of Dayton, received 27 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Devin A. White, 19, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Anthony J. Maxwell, 32, of New Lebanon, received 30 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Megan N. Magoto, 29, of Bradford, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Clara Basham, 70, of Troy, received suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kelly W. Koon, 43, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Zachary N. Garrison, 23, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Randall C. Leonard, 29, of Sidney, received 24 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Timothy S. Miller, 49, of Troy, received 24 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Robert L. Meek, Jr., 40, of Covington, received 30 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Coleby L. Carnes, 32, of Troy, received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Ivan L. Graves, 34, of Covington, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor vicious dog at large.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

