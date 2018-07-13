Sliding into fall sports season

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua soccer player Ethan Heidenreich looks for the lead in the Slip-n-Slide competition during Friday’s Inaugural Fall Sports Olympiad at the high school. Cross Country, Volleyball, and soccer teams participated in games of skill, with some fun – and water – thrown in.

Members of the Piqua High Schools volleyball, cross country, and soccer teams cool off while they pose for a photo following the Inaugural Piqua High School Fall Sports Olympiad at the high school on Friday.