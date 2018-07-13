Flower power

Provided photo

The Piqua Green Leaf Garden Club presented their July Landscape Award recently to Rick and Connie Maggert of 351 Riverside Drive, Piqua. The award was presented by Judy Quinter, president, and Cheryl Sanders, committee chair, who said Connie was “too shy” to be photographed and Rick would not take any credit for the beautifully landscaped home. The Maggerts are long time residents of Piqua and each year, their yard explodes with colorful blossoms.