Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Money was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight on the 400 block of Miami Street between July 8-9.

A bike was reported stolen on the 600 block of Young Street overnight between July 8-9. The bike was described as being metallic red and black with a white skull on the seat and pegs on both of the wheels.

A caller advised an unknown individual stole a trailer and mowers from behind his residence overnight on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue between July 9-10. Mark A Larsh, 28, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident. Akpan Y. Barakeem, 49, of New Castle, Ind., was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

Aluminum scrap was taken from behind the business America’s Best Windows and Doors on July 9 between 8-8:15 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

A pressure washer was reported stolen from the 800 block of West Ash Street overnight between July 9-10.

A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of South Street on July 10 between 11-11:10 a.m.

There was a report of someone possibly stealing from the returns at Payless on July 10 at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Two suspects were arrested after stealing an air conditioner from Walmart and fleeing the area in a vehicle on July 10 at 4:10 p.m. They were located on Interstate-75. Douglas E. Dahill, 30, of Lima, and Anthony P. Davis, 31, of Lima, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A female subject allegedly shoplifted at Walmart on July 10 at 7:15 p.m. Bridgette T. Montgomery, 18, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle was making a right hand turn when it was stuck by a moped that was following behind the vehicle on private property at the Piqua High School on July 9 at approximately 10:30 a.m. The moped was found to not be insured.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 1200 block of Lincoln Street on July 9 at approximately 11 a.m. The suspect vehicle was located. The driver was cited.

ASSAULT: A complainant advised she was assaulted by a subject known to her on the 1700 block of Cambridge Street on July 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Savannah M. Pence, 32, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A male with a warrant was located near Ulbrich’s Market on July 9 at approximately 8:10 p.m. While speaking to the male, he ran from an officer, and after a short foot chase, he was caught and arrested. The male was transported to the jail and incarcerated without further incident. Justin W. Griffin, 28, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony obstructing justice in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Jonathon R. Crago, 29, of Pleasant Hill, was picked up on July 10 and charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with a report of a male subject busting the windows out of a car and slashing the tires on the 600 block of Greene Street on June 23.

A vehicle was damaged on the 1700 block of Cambridge Street overnight between July 9-10.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant said two boys tried to sneak into the complainant’s residence on the 900 block of New Haven Road overnight between July 9-10.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of an intoxicated female stumbling around the parking lot at 1 More on July 11 at 5:40 a.m. The female was issued a citation. She was released to a sober family member. Kerri S. Larck, 55, of Piqua, was cited for disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.