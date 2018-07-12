Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, theft cases

GREENVILLE — A Piqua man was sentenced Thursday in Darke County Common Pleas Court on charges of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett recommended that Matthew Deal, 36, serve 45 days in Darke County Jail, followed by 60 months probation and a five-year license suspension for the offenses. Deal’s prior history includes substance abuse issues and a pending charge in Miami County for receiving stolen property.

Deal said he wanted to get a job so he could pay child support and be allowed to see his kids. However, Judge Jonathan P. Hein seemed skeptical.

“What I just heard is a bunch of wishes and wants,” Hein said. “I didn’t hear anything about how you’re going to get there. Old habits are hard to break, so you’ve got to have steps in place.”

Hein gave Deal 60 months probation and a three-year license suspension.

Also on Thursday, Cory Phillips, 33, of Bradford, was sentenced on charges of attempted felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Phillips was arrested following a violent altercation with a neighbor; his previous record includes arrests for disorderly conduct, domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Defense attorney David Rohrer said Phillips’ behavior was attributable to mental health issues and failure to take his medication. “This is a young man who does not need to be off his meds,” Rohrer said.

Judge Hein sentenced Phillips to 15 days in Darke County Jail, followed by 60 months probation.

“Your whole record’s full of stupid crap,” Hein told the defendant. “You’re 33 years old. You need to stop that.”

