Memorial run celebrates 10th anniversary

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their annual Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K Run and Walk, which will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Piqua High School, meeting in front of the stadium.

“Bob Mikolajewski was a longtime member of the Optimist Club,” event organizer Jennifer Butsch said.

When the Optimist Club was planning on starting a 5k Run and Walk to raise funds for their organization, Butsch said that was it was obvious choice to name the 5K Run and Walk in Mikolajewski’s honor for his participation in the club and the community as well as due to him being an avid runner. Mikolajewski was also the club treasurer of the Optimist Club during his time with the club.

Mikolajewski passed away Nov. 12, 2007. He was 56 years old. He graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1970 and the University of Dayton in 1974. When he passed away, he was also serving as the vice president of Hampshire Cabinetry Co. in Piqua. He was also an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Mikolajewski’s family continues to participate in the Optimist Club’s annual Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K Run and Walk, bringing in support each year for a group that Mikolajewski donated his time to and valued.

“It’s quite substantial,” Butsch said. Butsch added that it is not just Mikolajewski’s immediate family that attends, but his extended family also comes out each year as well.

“It’s quite a support for us to have all of them there,” Butsch said. The Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K Run and Walk is a major fundraiser for the Optimist Club.

Race day registration will be available on Saturday, July 14, starting at 7 a.m. at the stadium next to the Piqua High School, located at 1 Indian Trail. The cost to participate in the event is $20 for adults and $5 for children 18 and under.

The Piqua Optimist Club is a “Friend of Youth” in the Piqua community through its youth events, including Tri-Star sports, Youth Appreciation luncheon, the awarding of scholarships, and support of many other youth-related functions.

For more information about the 5K or the Piqua Optimist Club, please contact race director and organizer Jennifer Butsch at jennifer_vetter@hotmail.com.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

