Area briefs

Local teen to be ambassador

PIQUA — Morgan Hammiel of Piqua has been selected to serve on Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s 2018-19 Teen Ambassador Board.

Hammiel will be serving on the Teen Ambassador Board, which is an opportunity to meet students from across the state interested in law and government, and work with them to solve problems and provide suggestions to the Ohio Attorney General’s office on vital issues facing the state.

Hammiel will meet and interact with government officials, work in groups on key initiatives, and discuss issues of importance to Ohio residents.

Golf board to meet

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Golf Advisory Board will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 26, at 4 p.m. at the Echo Hills Golf Course at 2100 Echo Lake Drive in Piqua.

Students receive scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association recently recognized two local students as recipients of the 2018 MCRTA Book/Media Scholarship in June.

The first scholarship winner is Robert Comstock of Piqua. Comstock plans to attend University of Northwestern Ohio this fall, majoring in sports marketing/management or digital multimedia. He would like to study abroad while at UNOH, as his mission trips to Nicaragua have shown him the importance of helping those less fortunate.

The second scholarship winner is Brooke Fair of Bradford. She plans to attend Indiana University East to obtain a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a reading endorsement. Fair’s goal is to return to Miami County to teach second and third grade reading and language arts.

Game night planned

PLEASANT HILL — The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Librar,y is putting a new twist on family game night! Join them on Thursday, July 19, at 6 p.m. for Music BINGO. Dance and sing along while playing “Name That Tune” to win the game and a prize. Fun for all ages. No registration required.

For more information, call the library at 676-2731. The library is located at 12 N. Main St. inPleasant Hill.

Community picnic set

TROY — A community picnic will be hosted by Partners in Hope at shelter #6 in Troy City Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday July 19. This is the fourth year for this event, which is open to everyone at no charge.

The picnic will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to play games, win prizes, listen to music, get their faces painted enjoy some magic, and more. A special activity this year will be the “Ident-A-Kid” ID for kids program, available to any family would like to participate.

Please call Partners in Hope at 335-0448 to RSVP for dinner.

Pesticide exam offered

TROY — Need to take the exam to get your pesticide applicator license? On July 24, at 10 a.m. the Ohio Department of Agriculture will be at the Extension meeting room in the Old Stone Courthouse in Troy to administer all category exams needed. Pre-registration is required to guarantee a spot. To register for the exam, go to https://bit.ly/2L2PHe3.