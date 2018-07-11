Train engine fire ignites grass fires along tracks

PIQUA — A fire aboard an engine of a southbound CSX train ignited a number of small grass fires as the engineers worked to get the locomotive and some 13,000 tons of ethanol stopped on Wednesday evening.

Piqua firefighters were dispatched to the CSX track at the north end of Piqua around 6 p.m., first on the report of a grass fire, then a reported fire in the engine of a CSX locomotive.

Fletcher Fire Department was requested for mutual aide as firefighters dispersed in multiple directions to check on both the engine fire and the grass fires along the tracks.

CSX crews were able to bring the engine fire quickly under control with their fire extinguishers on board which lessened concern about the highly flammable cargo.

Firefighters extinguished the grass fires, one by one, as other crews inspected each rail car for signs of fire.

All fires were out and firefighters cleared the area around 7:45 p.m.

The rail crossing on Co. Rd. 25-A at the north end of Piqua remained closed to traffic until CSX officials determine that they can safely move the damaged engine.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

A CSX engine that caught fire sits stopped on the tracks behind the UPS distribution center in Piqua on Wednesday evening. Mike Ullery | Daily Call