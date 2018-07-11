Arts partners offering info sessions

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council and partners, Studio 14 Creative Arts Center, Mayflower Art Center and Tipp City Arts Council will be holding informational sessions about their Miami County Individual Artists Grants program. Applications will be available on Aug. 1, for projects that will be completed between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

The Piqua informational session will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the Schmidlapp Free School Library, 509 N. Main St.

The Troy informational session will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Studio 14 Creative Arts Center, 8 N. Market St.

The Tipp City informational session will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Rusty Harden Studio, 110 E. Main St.

Artists wishing to apply for funding are strongly encouraged to attend one of the meetings. Artists can be of any discipline (visual, performing, literary, culinary, etc.), but must reside in Miami County. The grants program is funded this year through grants from the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the Troy Foundation.

Artists will be able to apply for up to $2,000 to obtain professional development or as part of the process of creating new work. Artists’ projects must take place between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019, and they must benefit Miami County in some way.

More documentation and applications will be available on the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage at https://bit.ly/2NFYDV8.

For additional information, please contact Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper at (937) 773-9630.

County artists urged to attend