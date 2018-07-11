Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A rental company reported a rental vehicle that was not returned as stolen on the 600 block of North Main Street on July 6 at 8 a.m. Yolanda L. Ramsdell, 36, of Delphos, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

A purple full size woman’s bicycle and a green push Craftsman lawn mower were stolen overnight on the 700 block of Washington Avenue between June 5-6. Both items were unlocked and lying beside the residence in the yard.

An American flag was reported stolen from the 400 block of East Greene Street on July 6 at 12:55 p.m.

A subject drove away without paying for fuel at Marathon on Water Street on July 6 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Brandon T. Johnston, 34, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Money was reported stolen on the 400 block of West Ash Street sometime between July 5-6.

Keys were reported stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Maryville Lane on July 6 sometime between 6:30-10:45 p.m.

A male subject took an item from Walmart without paying on July 7 at 11:50 a.m.

A female subject reported a paint sprayer was stolen from a garage on Gray Street on July 7 at 3:40 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim reported that a former friend came over to retrieve property and broke a window on the 400 block of South Main street on July 6 at 1 p.m.

A resident reported damage done to a garage on the 600 block of Covington Avenue on July 7 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

A front windshield on a vehicle was broken out on the 1000 block of Nicklin Avenue on July 8 at 10:20 a.m.

ASSAULT: A female subject reportedly assaulted staff at Safe Haven on July 6 at approximately 1:30 p.m. The staff and business requested the female subject to be trespassed.

Police responded to a call referencing a juvenile male being assaulted by two other juvenile males at Lock 9 Park on July 7 at approximately 4:20 p.m. The suspect juveniles also took the victim’s bicycle and money.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident in the area of McKinley Avenue and Mulberry Street on July 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The hit skip unit was located, and the driver was cited.

A hit skip accident was reported on private property at Autozone on July 6 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

BURGLARY: A female subject reported her residence on the 100 block of Morrow Street had been broken into overnight between July 5-6. DVD’s were stolen.

A shed was possibly broken into on the 100 block of Gordon Street sometime on July 6.

ACCIDENT: A one vehicle accident was reported in the area of Armory Drive and East Water Street on July 6 at 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

There was a report of an accident on the 100 block of North Main Street on July 8 at approximately 12:30 a.m. A semi had struck several things on the side of the road while making a right hand turn. The driver was issued a citation.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Two juvenile females reported they were lost in Piqua in the area of Clark and South Roosevelt avenues on July 7 at 6 a.m. It was found they had left their residences in Troy without their parents permission. Both juveniles were charged with being unruly.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a male subject that possibly overdosed in a front yard on the 600 block of Lindsey Street on July 8 at approximately 1:15 a.m. The male was revived with Narcan and transported to the hospital.