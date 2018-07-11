You’re Invited

Ice cream social upcoming

FLETCHER — On Sunday, July 15, the Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting an ice cream social at the Fletcher Park from 4-6 p.m. The event will feature special music by the Cove Springs Praise Group “Center of Our Joy”.

The menu will include hot dogs, chips, ice cream, various desserts and drinks. Entertainment and food are free, so come out and enjoy some great music, food, and fellowship. Some seating will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own lawn chair.

Salem VBS to begin July 16

CLAYTON — “Amped/Live Fully Alive,” Salem Church of God’s 2018 Vacation Bible School, is set for July 16-20 from 6-8:30 p.m. each day.

The event is free, and all 4-year-olds through youngsters who have completed fourth grade are invited to be part of the five days of fun. Children can be registered for “Amped” at salem.church/connect/salemkids.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information about VBS 2018 or other Salem ministries, please visit salem.church of call (937) 836-6500.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding a salad luncheon on Friday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mark your calendars in advance as they will have their annual salad luncheons the third Friday of each month through October.

Come enjoy their selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. Their special Hot Chicken Salad which is always a crowd pleaser. They’ve added several new dishes, too.

They will have some apple dumplings ready for their July luncheon. Contact their church office at 937-473-3443 to place your order.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s Catholic Churches VBS planned

PIQUA — St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s parishes invite area children, who have completed grades K-5, to participate in “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus” Vacation Bible School (VBS) on Monday, July 16, through Friday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 South Downing, Piqua. There is also a preschool program for children ages 3 to Pre-K.

“Shipwrecked-Rescued by Jesus” is filled with Bible stores, hands-on games, exciting activities, fantastic songs, dancing, skits, and great snacks. This five-day VBS experience will anchor your child in the truth that Jesus carries them through every storm in life.

All children in the community are welcome to participate. Registration is required. The cost is $25 for the entire week. Scholarships are available. For a registration form or more information, contact Diane Mengos, Piqua Parishes Director of Religious Education, at 937-974-7488 or email mengosd@piquaparishes.org.

Kiwanis club meetings

PIQUA — Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. The first meeting of this month will be an informal evening meeting at 311 Draft House on July 3 from 5:30-7 pm. All other meetings will be a noon luncheon and meeting on Wednesdays at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua.

Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit the website: www.piquakiwanis.org.

The following July meeting dates include:

• July 18: A Pictorial Journey of Miami County with Doug Christian

• July 25: Working meeting and member spotlight

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time.

Fletcher UMC to host VBS

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites all families to attend their summer Vacation Bible School program“Shipwrecked” from July 24-26 between 6-8 p.m. The program is free.

Kids ages 4-12 will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, and experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures!

They will have the opportunity to collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long! Kids willl earn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

Each day will conclude with the Sail Away Send-off that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Registration can be completed online atwww.vbspro.events/p/fletcherumc or call Fletcher UMC at (937) 368-2470.

Grace Baptist Church to hold VBS

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church, 2500 St. Rt. 48 in Ludlow Falls, will be holding a Vacation Bible School on July 30 through Aug. 3, Monday-Friday, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening.

The theme will be Camp Moose on the Loose. Children from four years old to sixth grade students are welcome.

Call or text 330-275-0733 if you need a ride.