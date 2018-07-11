Piqua man charged with gross sexual imposition

PIQUA — A local man is facing felony charges after being accused of molesting three girls under the age of 12.

Wayne R. Werling, 57, of Piqua, was arrested Tuesday night on three counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department, Werling is accused of inappropriately touching three female minors. Two of the victims are 11 years old, and the third victim is 9 years old.

Werling is reportedly related to the victims and had limited access to them.

The alleged abuse took place over the last two years until around April. The victims told their mother about the abuse on July 1, and their mother then contacted police. The alleged abuse also took place at Werling’s residence in Piqua on Pinewood Avenue.

The case is still under investigation.

Werling spent the night in the Miami County Jail before being released after posting surety bond on Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing for Werling is scheduled for July 18.

